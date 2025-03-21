WVU Coaching Search: Ben McCollum Proves His Worth, Upsets No.6 Missouri
McNeese and Drake were the only two teams who pulled massive upsets on day one of the NCAA Tournament, beating a team seeded more than three seed lines higher.
Drake entered the tournament as a No. 11 seed in the West Region and defeated No. 6 Missouri, 67-57, picking up their 31st win of the season. Despite some sloppiness on the offensive end (15 turnovers) and a miserable night at the free throw line (12/24), the Bulldogs led from the 14-minute mark of the first half all the way to the finish line.
While the win further cements how great of a coach Ben McCollum is, it didn't help out West Virginia AD Wren Baker much. Baker already knows how good he is, what value he brings, and what he can do at this level. The Mountaineers would love to get the opportunity to speak with McCollum about their head coaching vacancy, but that won't be able to happen for at least another couple of days.
McCollum and Drake will be focused on preparing for their second-round matchup against Texas Tech on Saturday, with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line. Regardless of Saturday's result, there's a chance WVU could reach out shortly after to get something set up. His "team" may have already been contacted by WVU or will be in the near future, but McCollum will not speak with WVU, Iowa, or any other program with an opening in the next 48 hours.
