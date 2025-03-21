Darian DeVries Proved Winning at West Virginia in Year One is Possible
The West Virginia University men’s basketball program had its best one-year turnaround in program history under the direction of head coach Darian DeVries.
The Mountaineers went from nine wins to 19 with an entirely new roster. Naturally, expectations were rather low even with the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, Tucker DeVries, following his father to Morgantown.
The Mountaineers were voted to finish 13th in the Big 12 Conference but proved the doubters wrong and finished 10-10 in league play without DeVries after he was sidelined with a shoulder injury, which ultimately led to season-ending surgery.
DeVries attracted players he felt fit his system. Point guard Javon Small transferred from Oklahoma State and led the Big 12 in scoring (18.5 ppg) during the regular season and earned an All-Big 12 First Team selection and All-American Honorable Mention. Sencire Harris came from Illinois and obtained a spot on the All-Big 12 Defensive Team.
“It showed you can come in here and turn this program around and you can win,” Baker said. ‘You have the support, you have the talent to draw from, and you’re going to have the resources.”
West Virginia hit a milestone under Darian DeVries, which no one thought would be possible this season. An injury riddle Mountaineer team walked into Allen Fieldhouse and beat the Kansas Jayhawks first the first time in program history.
Early in the season, West Virginia also notched its first win against a Gonzaga program in the Battle 4 Atlantis and followed with a win against Arizona.
“I think what he was able to do here, does nothing but make this job more attractive. People see you that can come in, get the resources to build a roster to be competitive instantly.”
