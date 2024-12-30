WATCH: Darian DeVries Previews No. 7 Kansas
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries previews the Mountaineers' Big 12 Conference opener against the seventh-ranked Jayhawks
The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2) are on the road to open Big 12 Conference play at the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks Tuesday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Head coach Darian Devries met with the media on Monday and discussed preparing for a top 10 Kansas team.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
