Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Darian DeVries Previews No. 7 Kansas

West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries previews the Mountaineers' Big 12 Conference opener against the seventh-ranked Jayhawks

Christopher Hall

Darian DeVries Kansas Preview.mp4
Darian DeVries Kansas Preview.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2) are on the road to open Big 12 Conference play at the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks Tuesday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.

Head coach Darian Devries met with the media on Monday and discussed preparing for a top 10 Kansas team.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia at No. 7 Kansas

WVU OL Transfer Kyle Altuner Commits to Virginia Tech

Oklahoma Insider John Hoover Gives the Scoop on What WVU is Getting in Zac Alley

In the Gun: Breaking Down the Hire of Zac Alley

West Virginia Facing Injury Concerns Ahead of Big 12 Opener at Kansas

Quick Hits: DeVries Highlights Challenges vs. Kansas, Provides Injury Update + More

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Basketball