WATCH: Eduardo Andre Preseason Press Conference Week 4
West Virginia University center Eduardo Andre provides some insight ahead of the Mountaineers exhibition game
The West Virginia Mountaineers will host the University of Charleston (WV) Friday night in an exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Center Eduardo Andre sat with the media on Thursday and talked about his role on the team, the Mountaineers identity for the upcoming season and more.
WATCH: Darian DeVries Preseason Press Conference Week 4
WATCH: Tom Ostrom Preseason Press Conference Week 4
Published |Modified