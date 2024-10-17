Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Tom Ostrom Preseason Press Conference Week 4

West Virginia University assistant coach Tom Ostrom meets the media for the first time since arriving to Morgantown

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers will host the University of Charleston (WV) Friday night in an exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and the action will stream on ESPN+.

Assistant coach Tom Ostrom met with the media on Thursday and discussed his relationship with head coach Darian DeVries, the team's progress since the summer, and more.

