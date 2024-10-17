WATCH: Darian DeVries Preseason Press Conference Week 4
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries gives an update on the Mountaineers
The West Virginia Mountaineers will host the University of Charleston (WV) Friday night in an exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Head coach Darian DeVries met with the media on Thursday and discussed his first upcoming game inside the Coliseum, the team coming together, what to expect Friday night and more.
