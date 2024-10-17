WATCH: Jayden Stone Preseason Press Conference Week 4
West Virginia University guard Jayden Stone preseason press conference
The West Virginia Mountaineers will host the University of Charleston (WV) Friday night in an exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Guard Jayden Stone met with the media on Thursday and gave some insight on his role with the team, preparing for the exhibition game, playing in the Big 12 and more.
