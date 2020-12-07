WATCH: Emmitt Matthews Jr. Postgame Press Conference | Georgetown

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. finally had his breakout game tonight vs Georgetown going for 13 points on 5 of 11 shooting along with snagging four rebounds, two steals, and dishing out two assists.

FULL Press conference video can be seen at the top of this page.

