WATCH: Nick Norton Preseason Press Conference Week 2

West Virginia University men's basketball assistant coach Nick Morton preseason press conference week two.

The West Virginia University men’s basketball team is in the midst of preseason practice and the Mountaineers will have their first test inside the WVU Coliseum in an exhibition game against the University of Charleston (WV) on Friday, Oct. 18.

Assistant coach Nick Morton sat with the media on Thursday and talked about his relationship with head coach Darian DeVries, his role on the coaching staff, his thoughts on preseason preparations, and more.

