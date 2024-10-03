Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Tucker DeVries Preseason Press Conference Week 2

West Virginia University guard Tucker DeVries gives an update through week 2

The West Virginia University men’s basketball team is in the midst of preseason practice and the Mountaineers will have their first test inside the WVU Coliseum in an exhibition game against the University of Charleston (WV) on Friday, Oct. 18.

Guard Tucker DeVries sat with the media on Thursday and discussed his rehab from shoulder surgery, team chemistry, and more.

