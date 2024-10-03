WATCH: Darian DeVries Preseason Press Conference Week 2
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries provides an update through week two of preseason practice.
The West Virginia University men’s basketball team is in the midst of preseason practice and the Mountaineers will have their first test inside the WVU Coliseum in an exhibition game against the University of Charleston (WV) on Friday, Oct. 18.
Head coach Darian DeVries met with the media on Thursday and gave some insight on the team's progress, bringing in a group of transfers, and more.
