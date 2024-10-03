WATCH: Toby Okani Preseason Press Conference Week 2
West Virginia University guard Toby Okani discusses his path to Morgantown
The West Virginia University men’s basketball team is in the midst of preseason practice and the Mountaineers will have their first test inside the WVU Coliseum in an exhibition game against the University of Charleston (WV) on Friday, Oct. 18.
Guard Toby Okani met with the media on Thursday and talked about his journey to WVU, his role on the team, playing for coach DeVries, and more.
