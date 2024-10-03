Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Toby Okani Preseason Press Conference Week 2

West Virginia University guard Toby Okani discusses his path to Morgantown

Christopher Hall

Toby Okani Preseason press conference week 2.mp4
Toby Okani Preseason press conference week 2.mp4 /

The West Virginia University men’s basketball team is in the midst of preseason practice and the Mountaineers will have their first test inside the WVU Coliseum in an exhibition game against the University of Charleston (WV) on Friday, Oct. 18.

Guard Toby Okani met with the media on Thursday and talked about his journey to WVU, his role on the team, playing for coach DeVries, and more.

WATCH: Darian DeVries Preseason Press Conference Week 2

WATCH: Nick Norton Preseason Press Conference Week 2

WATCH: Tucker DeVries Preseason Press Conference Week 2

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Basketball