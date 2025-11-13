Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Announces Starting Lineup for Backyard Brawl

A look at the first five on the floor for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University guard Jasper Floyd
West Virginia University guard Jasper Floyd / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
It's time to roll out the carpet and bring on the West Virginia Mountaineers as they get set to play host to bitter rival, Pitt. Both teams enter this matchup with a 3-0 record, and for WVU, they're aiming to snap a two-game skid against the Panthers.

Here's the first five Ross Hodge will send out onto the floor.

G Jasper Floyd

Since scoring 25 points in the season opener, Floyd has been held to just nine points over the past two games, shooting 3/10 from the floor. While he hasn't put the ball in the hoop all that much, he's still making an impact with his defensive effort and facilitating the rock.

G Honor Huff

Huff has not shot the ball as we all expected to this point and certainly did not shoot it well against Lehigh, going a dreadful 2/10 from the field, including a 2/8 night from three-point range. He'll need to be a bigger part of the offense tonight if West Virginia wants to come out victorious.

G Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff is still finding his place in this system offensively, which is why we've now seen two games where he attempted five shots or fewer. Opposing teams are glued to him, but he's got to self-create and make some things happen.

F Brenen Lorient

Without question, Lorient has been the best all-around player for the Mountaineers thus far, averaging 16.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He notched 26 points in Sunday's win over Lehigh.

C Harlan Obioha

After a rough debut, Obioha has bounced back nicely with a pair of 12-point performances, grabbing a combined 14 rebounds over those two games. He'll have his work cut out for him tonight against Cameron Corhen.

Tip is set for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.

Schuyler Callihan
