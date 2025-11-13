Mountaineers Now

The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Arizona State Preview + Prediction

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss West Virginia's Week 12 matchup vs. Arizona State.

West Virginia hits the road one last time this season, squaring of against Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State Sun Devils.

On this week's The Walk Thru Game Day Show, we discuss...

Player retention

Scotty Fox, Jahiem White, and Cam Vaughn are the obvious pieces the Mountaineers need to hold onto heading into 2026, but who else? Has Diore Hubbard worked his way into that must-have list? What about Donovan Haslam?

More two-way players?

Bandit Curtis Jones Jr. ran for two touchdowns on three carries last week, and now, Rich Rodriguez is looking for a fullback and is repping some players from the defensive side of the ball. He also mentioned on his radio show that they are telling recruits they're open to playing some of them both ways. Is this the way to go for WVU?

After the commercial break, we reveal the answer to our weekly trivia question, pick our players to watch, preview the matchup, and make our predictions.

This week's pick'ems are:

No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 24 Pitt, 12 p.m. ET on ABC

No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 4 Alabama, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

No. 11 Texas vs. No. 4 Georgia, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

TCU at BYU, 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

West Virginia at Arizona State, 1 p.m. on TNT/HBO Max

The Mountaineers and the Sun Devils will kick things off at approximately 1 p.m. ET on TNT/HBO MAX.

