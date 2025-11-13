Score Predictions for the 192nd Backyard Brawl Between West Virginia and Pitt
West Virginia won the Backyard Brawl in football exactly two months ago and tonight, will look to defeat the Pitt Panthers on the hardwood.
Who will have their arm raised at the end of this year's Backyard Brawl? Here are our picks.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 62, Pitt 54
Like most of you, I haven't been blown away by how the Mountaineers have looked offensively to start the season, but it's just going to take some time for them to gel and gain chemistry. As I mentioned last week, once these guys know what their teammates are about to do without communicating, that's when the offense will take off. Unfortunately, that may take another eight to ten games.
Defensively, however, it's what you would expect from a Ross Hodge-led team. Even on that end of the floor, they still have some things to clean up, but right now, that's what's going to win them games. West Virginia's ball pressure has been magnificent so far, and the energy from the crowd will only amplify that defensive tenacity. Pitt will turn it over, so WVU has to make the most of it and turn those into points.
I'm very intrigued with the matchup underneath between Harlan Obioha and Cameron Corhen. WVU has to be much better on the boards, specifically on the defensive end. If they can keep Pitt to one shot and done, I really like their chances.
This feels like it will be an offensive struggle and one West Virginia is more comfortable playing in. Give me the Mountaineers.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 70, Pitt 61
Pitt has hammered West Virginia the last two seasons after the Mountaineers had won five-straight since renewing the rivalry in 2017. Bob Huggins was relentless against the Panthers, increasing his margin of victory in each of the five seasons.
Last season, Darian DeVries and the Mountaineers were overwhelmed in Oakland, but bounced back and finished with 19 wins, while Pitt fell off during the ACC slate and ended the season 17-15.
Pitt returns one starter from a season ago, forward Cameron Corhen. The senior scored 14 points and had five rebounds, while the returning sophomore guard Brandin Cummings had six points and two assists.
Cummings currently leads the team in scoring with 18.5 points per game, while Corhen is averaging a double double 15 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.
West Virginia will be in the comfy confines of Hope Coliseum Thursday night, and while no one on the current roster played in the game last season, there’s not one Panther that’s been to Morgantown.
The Mountaineers had a slow start in their first two games, albeit they were within three days, but in game three, the pieces started to come together. Forward Brenen Lorient has been steady, averaging team-highs 16.3 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Guard Honor Huff is starting to find his space within the offense and has hit some pivotal buckets early in the schedule, and Jasper Floyd is a steady hand at the point.
West Virginia will play off the crowd early and often to hold an early advantage. Pitt will undoubtedly make a run in the second half, but the Mountaineer defense will keep the Panthers at arm’s length. WVU wins 70-61.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Pitt
How to watch West Virginia vs. Pitt: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
Ross Hodge Scouts Pitt and Preparing for his First Backyard Brawl
2026 Offensive Lineman Flips Commitment from West Virginia to Marshall
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia at Arizona State