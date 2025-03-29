West Virginia Assistant Lands Mid-Major Head Coaching Job
The names you saw populating the West Virginia men's basketball coaching staff this past season are likely to all move on to new opportunities as Ross Hodge will build his new staff with guys he's familiar with.
There's always a chance one assistant is kept on board, but oftentimes, it's a complete overhaul.
One of Darian DeVries' assistants from this past season, Kory Barnett has not only found a new opportunity but landed his first head coaching job with Oral Roberts.
"We are excited to welcome Kory Barnett as our new men's head basketball coach," Oral Roberts President Dr. William M. Wilson said in a press release. "Kory is a great young man with a bright future in basketball and in life. His deep commitment to Christ and to developing student-athletes both on and off the court fits perfectly at ORU. There are great days ahead for ORU men's basketball."
"It is an honor to accept the head men's basketball position at Oral Roberts University. I could not be more grateful to Dr. Wilson and Tim Johnson for the opportunity to take over such a special and historic program. I'm humbled to follow in the footsteps of the incredible coaches and players who have helped build the proud tradition of ORU basketball. My staff and I will work tirelessly to build a championship program that will make each and every Golden Eagle proud. Our mission will be to develop men of high character, compete at the highest level, and pursue excellence in everything we do—mind, body, and spirit. The passion and energy our team plays with will be felt every single possession."
Prior to joining the staff at WVU, Barnett spent five years with Steve Alford at UCLA and Nevada.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Freshman Guard KJ Tenner is 'Open to Returning' to West Virginia
Uh-Oh! All Eligible Returning Players for Indiana Have Entered Transfer Portal
Fran Fraschilla Calls Out Darian DeVries for 'Cutting and Running' to Indiana