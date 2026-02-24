West Virginia at Oklahoma State Preview & Game Thread

The West Virginia University Mountaineers (16-11, 7-7) travel to Stillwater (OK) to square off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-11, 4-10) Tuesday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on CBSSN.

West Virginia suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since the Charleston Classic with a shocking loss to Utah and despite surging back and having full control in Fort Worth, fell to TCU on Saturday.

The Mountaineers possess one of the best scoring defenses, ranking second in the league at 66.6 points per game during Big 12 Conference play. Offensively, the Mountaineers have struggled, sitting last in the league, averaging 62.4 ppg.

Senior guard Honor Huff leads the team in scoring 15.4 ppg with most his production coming from behind the three-point line with 90 threes made on the season. Senior forward Brenen Lorient is second on the team in scoring at 11.2 ppg is tied for second on the team with senior forward Chance Moore and senior center Harlan Obioha with 5.0 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma State comes into the contest on a five-game winning streak. The last Cowboy win was at home against nationally ranked BYU.

The Cowboys’ weakness has been on the defensive end of the floor, sitting 15th in the league in scoring defense, allowing 84.2 ppg in Big 12 action.

A trio of Cowboys lead the team in scoring, staring with guard Anthony Roy. The senior guard is averaging 17.0 ppg and has range, hitting 77 made threes on the year at 40.1% a clip. Senior forward Parsa Fallah leads the team in rebounding at 6.0 rpg while averaging 14.5 ppg and sophomore guard Vyctorius Miller averages 12.0 ppg.

The series between the two programs is tied at 13.

GAME THREAD