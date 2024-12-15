West Virginia Extends Winning Streak, Moves Past Bethune-Cookman
Morgantown, WV – West Virginia senior guard Javon Small scored a game-high 27 points and sophomore forward Amani Hansberry chipped in 16 points and 6 rebounds as the Mountaineers (8-2) took down the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-8) Saturday night inside the WVU Coliseum 84-61.
West Virginia senior guard Javon Small ignited a 12-3 run to start the game, burying a three and Powell received the layup off a Toby Okani steal and hit a three for five early points to begin the game.
Bethune-Cookman junior forward Daniel Rouzan hit a straightaway three to end the WVU run and senior guard Brayon Freeman followed with a steal and a bucket to trim the Mountaineer lead to four.
The Mountaineers countered with a 14-2 run. Senior guard Joseph Yesufu hit a three from the right side, then Powell and sophomore Amani Hansberry sunk threes before guard Sincere Harris pushed the pace in transition got the bucket and the foul at the rim and the sophomore capped the run with a jumper for 24-10 lead at the 9:16 mark of the first half.
West Virginia built a 20-point lead, but the Wildcats constructed a 12-0 run to get within eight. Hansberry stopped the run with a turnaround jumper from the right baseline to put the Mountaineers back up double digits and take a 41-30 lead into halftime.
Bethune-Cookman came out of the break and outscored West Virginia 9-4, with junior guard Trey Thomas going on a 5-0 spurt to get the WVU lead to six, 45-39, in the first four minutes of the second half.
Jonathan Powell ended the threat with a three left of the to of the key that sparked an 11-2 Mountaineer run for a 56-41 advantage at the 13:02 mark of the second half.
West Virginia held its double digit advantage throughout the second half before creating separation in the final minutes of action with a 10-0 run as the Mountaineers cruised to a 84-61 victory.