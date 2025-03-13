Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Lands Back on the Bubble Following Horrendous Loss to Colorado

Not exactly the scenario Darian DeVries wanted heading into Selection Sunday.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers coach Darian DeVries watches game play during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers coach Darian DeVries watches game play during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

When most people saw that No. 16 Colorado beat No. 9 TCU in the opening round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, they probably assumed that West Virginia would have a cakewalk to the quarterfinals where they would meet Houston.

Those who follow West Virginia sports know that's not how this works and in fact, Colorado winning and "setting the table" for WVU gave many Mountaineer fans an uneasy feeling heading into the matchup. When it looks easy on paper or the perfect path is set, it never seems to turn out how you would expect.

West Virginia played its worst game of the season and lost to Colorado 67-60. Overall, the Mountaineers are still safely in the NCAA Tournament, but now they've propped open the door for others to potentially bump them out. If a handful of other bubble teams improve their resumes over the next few days and there happen to be more mid-major bid stealers than expected, WVU might be in trouble.

According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, the Mountaineers are back on the bubble, but are listed in the "Last Four Byes" category and has them facing No. 7 Louisville in the East Region.

Lunardi's East Region projection

William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Javon Small (7) dunks during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

1. Duke vs. 16. American/St. Francis

8. Mississippi State vs. 9. Creighton

5. BYU vs. 12. Liberty

4. Maryland vs. 13. High Point

6. Michigan vs. 11. Vanderbilt

3. Iowa State vs. 14. Troy

7. Louisville vs. 10. West Virginia

2. Tennessee vs. 15. Robert Morris

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Quick Hits: Brief Offensive Line Eval, Jeff Casteel Rejoining the Staff, Aggressive Play Calling + More

Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU Bounced by Colorado in Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia Stunned in the Second Round of the Big 12 Championship

Initial Thoughts on WVU's Loss to Colorado: Talk About March Madness...

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball