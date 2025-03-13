West Virginia Lands Back on the Bubble Following Horrendous Loss to Colorado
When most people saw that No. 16 Colorado beat No. 9 TCU in the opening round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, they probably assumed that West Virginia would have a cakewalk to the quarterfinals where they would meet Houston.
Those who follow West Virginia sports know that's not how this works and in fact, Colorado winning and "setting the table" for WVU gave many Mountaineer fans an uneasy feeling heading into the matchup. When it looks easy on paper or the perfect path is set, it never seems to turn out how you would expect.
West Virginia played its worst game of the season and lost to Colorado 67-60. Overall, the Mountaineers are still safely in the NCAA Tournament, but now they've propped open the door for others to potentially bump them out. If a handful of other bubble teams improve their resumes over the next few days and there happen to be more mid-major bid stealers than expected, WVU might be in trouble.
According to ESPN's Joe Lunardi, the Mountaineers are back on the bubble, but are listed in the "Last Four Byes" category and has them facing No. 7 Louisville in the East Region.
Lunardi's East Region projection
1. Duke vs. 16. American/St. Francis
8. Mississippi State vs. 9. Creighton
5. BYU vs. 12. Liberty
4. Maryland vs. 13. High Point
6. Michigan vs. 11. Vanderbilt
3. Iowa State vs. 14. Troy
7. Louisville vs. 10. West Virginia
2. Tennessee vs. 15. Robert Morris
