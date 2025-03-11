Young Quarterback Has a 'Great Future' at WVU, According to Rich Rodriguez
While West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez won't come out and admit it, the battle for the starting quarterback job is really down to three players - Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M transfer), and Max Brown (Charlotte transfer) - barring some crazy set of circumstances.
One of the quarterbacks who is getting reps this fall, who is probably more of an answer down the road, is true freshman and early enrollee, Scott Fox Jr. The Mentor, Ohio native is a dual-threat quarterback who threw for nearly 2,800 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior while rushing for 329 yards and seven scores on 61 carries.
It's very early in spring ball and frankly, very early in the development process for Fox, but Rodriguez went out of his way to mention him after mainly talking about the three veterans battling for the job.
“I’ve been really impressed with Scotty Fox. I think he’s got a great future," he said.
Coming out of high school, the three-star prospect chose West Virginia over offers from Akron, Ball State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Marshall, Miami (OH), Michigan State, Minnesota, Toledo, and many others.
Assuming he'll have two years to sit and develop, he should be in a pretty good spot to compete for the starting job in 2027.
Scouting Report on Fox
Fox is a pass-first dual-threat quarterback. The argument could be made that coming into his senior year, he was more of a pocket passer with good athleticism that would flash from time to time, but he used his legs more often as a senior, rushing for 329 yards and seven touchdowns.
Fox has a smooth, repeatable release that allows for a strong completion percentage to be possible. I'd pin his awareness as his best attribute. He can sense when the pocket is collapsing and makes sure to step up or roll out while keeping his eyes downfield to make a throw.
