West Virginia Looks to Avenge an Earlier Season Loss to TCU
Morgantown, WV – West Virginia has scraped together three wins in its last 10 games, two of which came against Cincinnati, yet remains in the hunt for a postseason bid.
West Virginia has the opportunity to get back in the win column and seek retribution Tuesday night against TCU, after falling to the Horned Frogs in the first meeting 65-60 less than three weeks ago.
Guards Vasean Allette and Noah Reynolds led TCU in scoring in the first matchup with the Mountaineers. Allette produced double double with a game-high 22 points and 11 rebounds to go with five assists while Reynolds put in 20 points.
“I thought we started off the game really well defensively – we were great. We built a double-digit lead in that first half, and then, we let them get to the rim. We let them get to the free throw line. West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries said.
Statistically, West Virginia and TCU were fairly even, accept the Horned Frogs held a +8 rebounding margin and was 14-16 from the free throw line while WVU was 2-5 from the charity stripe for the game.
“I think the free throw disparity was rather large,” DeVries said. “So, we can’t have that and expect to win games, especially on the road. We got to do a better job of keeping them off the free throw line.”
Free throw disparity became a focal point after three tough losses, but DeVries put the onus on the Mountaineers, citing fundamentals, "It’s just a matter of cleaning up those little reach fouls."
West Virginia is now 3-3 against top 10 teams after a road loss to Texas Tech on Saturday 73-51.
The Mountaineers were up nine with 5:25 remaining in the first half before the Red Raiders ended the half with a 15-3 lead to take a 30-27 lead into halftime.
After holding Tech to 34.4% from the field in the first half, West Virginia allowed the Red Raiders to shoot 62.5% from the floor in half number two while the Mountaineers were 32.8% for the game.
Offense is often highlighted in West Virginia’s struggles, despite DeVries noting defense, and the numbers show it. The Mountaineers are 15-3 when holding opponents to 44% shooting from the field. Of note, TCU was the last team to capture a win held under the mark.
West Virginia has received production outside of the team’s leading scorer, senior guard Javon Small. Sophomore forward Amani Hansberry has recorded double doubles in the last two games, averaging 15.5 points and 12 rebounds in the last two outings.
TCU started Big 12 Conference play 3-6 but the Horned Frogs are making a late season push and have won five of its last seven games, including taking the win over West Virginia and an upset win against Texas Tech last week. However, they are coming off a 75-63 loss at Cincinnati.
Reynolds leads the Horned Frogs in scoring at 12.7 ppg and Allette is averaging a team-high 3.3 assists per game while averaging 11.7 ppg.
“I think you go into every game knowing, ‘this is what they do,’” DeVries said. “You’re not going to change your identity every game out. So, they’re going to try and feature the guys they want to feature. Try and put them in the spots that they feel they can be successful. They’re still going to execute their offense and their plays. They’ll certainly throw some wrinkles at you to try and see if they can get a bucket or two but that’s where you just go to rely on your principals as a defense.”
West Virginia leads the all-time series 18-8.
The Mountaineers and the Horned Frogs tip-off at 9:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on CBSSN.
