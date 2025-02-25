Mountaineers Now

ESPN Bracketology Still Has West Virginia on the Right Side of the Bubble

A look at where the Mountaineers stand in the latest NCAA Tournament projection.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University forward Amani Hansberry (13) and guard Javon Small (7) fight for the defensive rebound against Arizona State.
West Virginia University forward Amani Hansberry (13) and guard Javon Small (7) fight for the defensive rebound against Arizona State. / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
West Virginia is still in a somewhat comfortable position to make the NCAA Tournament due to a combination of their resume and a fairly weak bubble.

Assuming the Mountaineers take care of business on their home floor against TCU and UCF, they'll probably need just one more win to secure an at-large bid.

Heading into tonight's game against the Horned Frogs, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has West Virginia as a No. 10 seed in the East Region and as the first team listed in the "Last Four Byes" categories.

Lunardi's projected East Region

Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Feb 19, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Darian DeVries yells from the bench during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

1. Duke vs. 16. Marist/SE Missouri State

8. New Mexico vs. 9. UConn

5. Missouri vs. 12. McNeese

4. Michigan vs. 13. Lipscomb

6. Saint Mary's vs. 11. Texas

3. Texas Tech vs. 14. Utah Valley

7. Louisville vs. 10. West Virginia

2. Tennessee vs. 15. Central Connecticut

Next up for the Mountaineers:

Tonight, West Virginia will be back in action against the TCU Horned Frogs at home. If they're able to avoid a second loss to the Frogs, it will put them in great shape to make the NCAA Tournament although they'll still have some work to be done.

This weekend, they'll make the trip out west for a two-game roadie, first getting a rematch with BYU, who snuck out of Morgantown with a win earlier this month. On Tuesday, the Mountaineers will see Utah for the second time, but the Utes will be led by Josh Eilert, the former WVU interim head coach, who is taking over for the recently fired Craig Smith.

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

