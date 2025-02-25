ESPN Bracketology Still Has West Virginia on the Right Side of the Bubble
West Virginia is still in a somewhat comfortable position to make the NCAA Tournament due to a combination of their resume and a fairly weak bubble.
Assuming the Mountaineers take care of business on their home floor against TCU and UCF, they'll probably need just one more win to secure an at-large bid.
Heading into tonight's game against the Horned Frogs, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has West Virginia as a No. 10 seed in the East Region and as the first team listed in the "Last Four Byes" categories.
Lunardi's projected East Region
1. Duke vs. 16. Marist/SE Missouri State
8. New Mexico vs. 9. UConn
5. Missouri vs. 12. McNeese
4. Michigan vs. 13. Lipscomb
6. Saint Mary's vs. 11. Texas
3. Texas Tech vs. 14. Utah Valley
7. Louisville vs. 10. West Virginia
2. Tennessee vs. 15. Central Connecticut
Next up for the Mountaineers:
Tonight, West Virginia will be back in action against the TCU Horned Frogs at home. If they're able to avoid a second loss to the Frogs, it will put them in great shape to make the NCAA Tournament although they'll still have some work to be done.
This weekend, they'll make the trip out west for a two-game roadie, first getting a rematch with BYU, who snuck out of Morgantown with a win earlier this month. On Tuesday, the Mountaineers will see Utah for the second time, but the Utes will be led by Josh Eilert, the former WVU interim head coach, who is taking over for the recently fired Craig Smith.
