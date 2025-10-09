West Virginia, Maryland set to meet for a Closed Scrimmage
College basketball programs have held secret scrimmages for years, although they’ve become less covert over the years.
West Virginia University men’s basketball head coach Ross Hodge announced on Thursday the program will compete against the University of Maryland in a closed scrimmage the following weekend.
The format for the scrimmage has not been finalized but Hodge gave some examples on what it could potentially look like.
“When you have a closed-door scrimmage, you’ll kind of set the parameters for what you want to do leading into that,” Hodge said. “Everybody approaches it different. Some people play a 20-minute half, reset the score, play another 20-minute half. And then maybe a play some 10-minute segments after that for some of the lower minute guys. Some people like to do special situations before. Maybe you have a zone segment. Maybe you have a baseline out of bounds segment.”
The Mountaineers have been practicing against one another since the summer, and both the players and coaching staff are eager to square off against an opponent.
“There’s only so much you can improve on in practice when you’re playing against yourselves.” Hodge said. “There’s different periods of growth, but the next part of growth for us is actually getting out there, putting your whole group together and playing against somebody else and getting exposed a little bit, and you can find out a lot about yourself in those moments.”
“The best thing is just getting out there and playing against somebody else, and like anything, you anticipate there’s going to be some good, there’s going to be some bad, and there’s going to be some ugly. That’s just the way it is,” Hodge added.
West Virginia is full of new faces. Hodge and his staff, along with senior guard Jasper Floyd and senior forward Brenen Lorient have familiarity with one another, but along with 13 other Mountaineers, they will need to find cohesiveness.
“We haven’t been in the foxhole so to speak,” Hodge said. “In our situation, only two guys, Jasper and Brenen, that you’ve been in game huddles and game situations with.”
“You try to create adverse situations in practice. You try to put them in situations they have to come through adversity together, but there’s nothing like actually being in a game against someone else and finding yourself down or up big or just all of the ebbs and flows of games. And how you can stay together in those moments and what little type of leadership each guy can exhibit in those types of situations – you really don’t get that until you play.”
Hodge hopes to discover the Mountaineers’ resolve against Maryland.
"What I would like to see more than anything for that game specifically, is our team supporting each other, staying together, playing through the negative plays because you know they’re going to happen," Hodge said. "That would be at the height of what I would like to see, knowing there’s going to be a lot to go wrong the first time out."
Maryland is in a similar situation after Kevin Willard departed to Villanova and Buzz Williams took over the head coaching vacancy.
West Virginia will have its first public contest on Sunday Oct. 26 in an exhibition game at the Hope Coliseum against Wheeling. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. EST.
