The Two Things That Must Happen for WVU in the Final Six Games of 2025
Halfway through the 2025 season, West Virginia finds itself in a difficult position with a 2-4 record at the bye and several tough customers waiting for them down the stretch. The main focus should always be on winning games, but in a year like this, where the only hope you have left is making a bowl game, you need to find out about what you have in the young group of talent you have coming back in 2026.
Of the many things the Mountaineer coaching staff needs to solve, there are two areas where they must find answers so they don't have to overspend in the transfer portal. Quarterback and offensive line.
I know, earth-shattering stuff, isn't it?
Those two positions, like the NFL, are heavily paid and rightfully so. You can see how much a bad offensive line and inconsistency at quarterback can destroy your offense. You can maybe get away with one being a problem, but not both.
So, what would satisfy the coaching staff at the bare minimum heading into the winter?
A legit Khalil Wilkins vs. Scotty Fox quarterback battle in 2026
Ideally, you'd like for one of these guys to emerge and make it very clear and obvious that he's the guy you move into next season with. But again, we're talking about the bare minimum satisfactory level. If there isn't separation, the next thing you could hope for is that both Wilkins and Fox show you that they're capable of getting the job done and worthy of entering next season in a quarterback battle. This would give the staff some level of relief, knowing they have two young options that they can build around and, over time, one will come out on top.
If both play poorly in the final six games, it doesn't necessarily mean they're cooked; it's just going to force the staff to look at some external options, which could get pricey.
Finding three guys on the o-line
This may seem like a tall ask, but when you really think about it, we're talking about one more piece. Left tackle Nick Krahe and center Landen Livingston are not only in their first year in the system, but in their first season in a starting role. They're going to continue to get better, and they've been the most consistent along the line. It's no sure thing that they'll start in 2026, but they're trending in that direction.
Is that third player Malik Agbo or Xavier Bausley at tackle? Is it Donovan Haslam or Josh Aisosa at guard? There are four guys who could develop into that third key piece moving forward, and you just need at least one of them to follow through.
Don't forget, WVU is going to have to replace a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball, so every dollar you can save on the o-line is critical. "Buying" two high-level starting linemen and filling out your defense is much easier than having to buy three or more linemen and still having to fill all the holes on defense.
