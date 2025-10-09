Source: West Virginia RB Jahiem White Expected to Be Full‑Go for Fall Camp in 2026
West Virginia running back Jahiem White is working his way back from a knee injury that ended his season in Week 2 in the loss to Ohio. The injury was a massive hit to the Mountaineers' offense, and while WVU has been able to average north of 206 yards per game, they've lacked the big, explosive plays on the ground, which is something White surely would have provided.
Early Thursday morning, a source told West Virginia On SI that White is "100%" expected to be a full-go for fall camp next year. Spring ball has not been completely ruled out at this time, but there is no rush to get him back on the field. Fall camp is the main goal, as it should be.
The medical team at WVU, along with Dr. ElAttrache, who performed the surgery, has been impressed with the progress he has made and believes the knee will be stronger than before. The source also made it very clear that White has felt the support from the West Virginia fan base and reads all of their messages, helping him remain in good spirits during a challenging time. He is taking his recovery very seriously, spending countless hours with the trainers, nutritionists, and even the coaches, filling them in on his progress and trying to stay engaged despite being on the shelf.
Because White only played in two games this season and has not utilized a redshirt of any kind, he will get this year back, giving him two years of eligibility.
As it stands, White ranks 27th in program history with 1,819 rushing yards. He will soar up the all-time list with a 1,000-yard campaign in 2026. To be exact, rushing for 1,070 yards would move him past Leddie Brown for sixth all-time. If he were to spend two more years in a Mountaineer uniform, he would need 2,105 yards to pass Steve Slaton for fifth and 2,268 to pass Amos Zereoue for fourth.
