West Virginia Reveals Starting Five vs. Oklahoma State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-11, 7-7) take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-11, 4-10) in Stillwater (Ok) Tuesday evening at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST, and the action will be televised on CBSSN.

West Virginia aims to avoid its first losing streak of the season, while Oklahoma State is searching for answers to end a five-game skid.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd is averaging 7.0 points, a team-best 3.0 assists per game, and has a team-high 52 steals on the season. Following his first back-to-back double-figure performances of the season, the senior followed with six points and one assist against Utah, then five points and five assists at TCU. He opened the year tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, before putting in 14 points against Clemson, then matched the total against Ohio State, and had 13 against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-high 15.4 ppg. The senior has combined for 25 points in the last two games, but in the gritty road win against UCF, he produced 18 second half points to pace the Mountaineers with 21 points on the night. He’s led the team in scoring in 12 games this season. Huff had eight three-point field goals in two games this season, becoming the first Mountaineer to hit eight or threes multiple games.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff is averaging 9.8 ppg this season to go with a career-best 4.6 rebounds per game. Following a four-game stretch of averaging 16.8 ppg, the senior has failed to hit double figures the last six games, twice scoring nine points during that span.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha is averaging 5.4 points and is tied for a team-best 5.0 rebounds per game. The senior has three points in the last three games, but has been a vital piece on the defensive end of the floor. He recorded a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient has reached double figures in seven consecutive games. The senior forward has combined for 20 points and nine rebounds in the last two games. He is averaging 11.2 points and is tied for a team-high 5.0 rebounds per game. He went for a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh and recorded a double-double in the season opener, 11 points and 13 rebounds in his Mountaineer debut against Mount St. Mary’s.