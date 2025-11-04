West Virginia Reveals Starting Lineup for Season Opener vs. Mount St. Mary's
It's time to roll out the carpet and bring on the Mountaineers! West Virginia and Mount St. Mary's are just a few minutes away from tipping off the 2025-26 season.
Here's the first five Ross Hodge will send out onto the floor.
G Jasper Floyd
Floyd is one of two players (Lorient being the other) to have followed Ross Hodge over from North Texas. He plays the game under control and knows exactly how to run Hodge's offense. He's not going to push the pace, but will instead make sure the team gets the right look.
G Honor Huff
The nation's best three-point marksman has landed at WVU. The Chattanooga transfer connected on 131 three-pointers last season, which was more than anyone. The year before, he led the Southern Conference with 109 made triples. According to head coach Ross Hodge, he has a gravitational pull to him with how much attention he gets.
G Treysen Eaglestaff
Eaglestaff is the only player to have notched multiple 40-point games last season. He posted 40 against a top-10 Alabama team and then topped that mark later in the year in the conference tournament with 51 against South Dakota State.
F Brenen Lorient
Lorient may be one of the best all-around players on the roster, but offensively, he could be somewhat of an afterthought for opposing teams, considering how much they have to focus on the two sharpshooters and the big guy underneath. Freakishly athletic and could play his way into being an NBA draft pick.
C Harlan Obioha
The big fella will have the advantage on the interior once again tonight and will certainly draw a bunch of attention from the opposing Mountaineers. Last year at UNC Wilmington, Obioha averaged 9.2 points and six rebounds.
West Virginia and Mount St. Mary's will tip the action off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.
