Big Ten School Flips 2026 West Virginia Running Back Commit Jett Walker
Late Monday night, class of 2026 running back Jett Walker (6'2", 215 lbs) of Georgetown, Texas, announced that he has flipped his commitment from West Virginia to Minnesota.
P.J. Fleck and the Gophers got in the door late, having just offered Walker on October 27th, but they were able to convince him to switch his decision after taking an official visit there this past weekend, where he was on hand to see their overtime win over Michigan State. Earlier this season, Walker eclipsed the 5,000-yard mark for his high school career.
Walker committed to the Mountaineers back in early May, picking them over offers from Bowling Green, Charlotte, Dartmouth, Harvard, Houston, Marshall, Navy, New Mexico State, Ohio, Rice, San Diego State, Texas State, Tulsa, UNLV, UTEP, UTSA, Yale, and several others.
West Virginia still has two running backs verbally committed in this recruiting cycle in SirPaul Cheeks and Christopher Talley. They would still like to sign three, given that Cheeks has a knee injury that is going to sideline him for roughly eight months.
Jahiem White, Diore Hubbard, and Cyncir Bowers figure to be the top three backs on next year's roster. Clay Ash, Tyler Jacklich, Kannon Katzer, and Andre Devine all have eligibility remaining, but it wouldn't be surprising to see some movement there with the top three spots likely set.
If WVU doesn't sign another back in addition to Talley and Cheeks in the high school ranks, they'll almost certainly target one in the transfer portal. A power back who can handle short-yardage situations is something they desperately need.
Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class
QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown
RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley
WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin
TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush
OL: Lamarcus Dillard, Justyn Lyles, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth
DL: Cameron Mallory
EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie
LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer
CB: Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, Simaj Hill
S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard
