West Virginia's Updated NET Ranking & NCAA Tournament Resume After Utah Win

A look at where the Mountaineers stand heading into a new week of games.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers players huddle during the second half against the Utah Utes at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers players huddle during the second half against the Utah Utes at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
West Virginia still has a lot of work to do before it can feel really good about its NCAA Tournament chances, but through the first 23 games of the season, they've put themselves in a good spot sitting at 15-8 and 6-6 in Big 12 Conference play.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi said during the halftime show of Saturday's game that if WVU can essentially take care of business at home, that should be enough for the Mountaineers to go dancing. West Virginia's remaining home games are against BYU (Tuesday), Cincinnati (2/19), TCU (2/25), and UCF (3/8).

Feb 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Amani Hansberry (13) backs down against Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Entering Sunday's round of games in college hoops, the Mountaineers sit 42nd in the NCAA's NET Rankings, up two spots from where they were before the win over Utah. Being a perfect 7-0 combined in Quad 3 and 4 games will go a long way, and considering they only have one Quad 3 game left on the slate, there's a good chance they can submit their resume without a major blemish. WVU is 5-6 in Quad 1 games and 1-2 in Quad 2.

Here is how the rest of the schedule sets up for the Mountaineers and what each remaining game qualifies as as of today.

2/11 vs. BYU (42) - Quad 2

2/15 at Baylor (27) - Quad 1

2/19 vs. Cincinnati (50) - Quad 2

2/22 at Texas Tech (10) - Quad 1

2/25 vs. TCU (81) - Quad 3

3/1 at BYU (42) - Quad 1

3/4 at Utah (79) - Quad 2

3/8 vs. UCF (71) - Quad 2

How the Quad games are determined

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

Current resume (NET Ranking)

Key wins: vs. Gonzaga (14), vs. Arizona (7), at Kansas (11), vs. Iowa State (9)

Bad losses: Kansas State (73), at TCU (81)

Marquee win opportunities remaining: 2/15 at Baylor, 2/22 at Texas Tech

Schuyler Callihan
