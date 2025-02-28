West Virginia Scoots Off of the Bubble in Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection
For the better part of the Big 12 Conference schedule, the West Virginia Mountaineers have been dancing on and off the NCAA Tournament bubble, but have spent the majority of their time on it.
Thanks to their win over the TCU Horned Frogs earlier this week, WVU has moved itself off of the bubble and firmly into the field in Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology projection on ESPN. The Mountaineers are currently listed as a No. 10 seed in the East Region.
Lunardi's East Region projection
1. Houston vs. 16. Omaha
8. BYU vs. 9. Utah State
5. Oregon vs. 12. Drake
4. St. John's vs. 13. Liberty
6. St. Mary's vs. 11. Oklahoma/Indiana
3. Wisconsin vs. 14. Chattanooga
7. Louisville vs. 10. West Virginia
2. Florida vs. 15. Central Connecticut
Up next for the Mountaineers
West Virginia has a two-game road trip to Utah that starts this Saturday in Provo against BYU. The Cougars took the first game of the season series in Morgantown earlier this month, 73-69. It's one Darian DeVries would love to have back considering, WVU led for nearly 32 of the 40 minutes.
On Tuesday, they'll wrap up the road trip by facing off against a familiar face, Josh Eilert, who was recently named the interim head coach of the Utah Utes. If WVU can win both games, they will be as close to a lock for the NCAA Tournament as it gets.
