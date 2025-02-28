Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Scoots Off of the Bubble in Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection

The Mountaineers are in a good spot heading into their two-game road trip.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Amani Hansberry (13) drives against TCU Horned Frogs center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Amani Hansberry (13) drives against TCU Horned Frogs center Ernest Udeh Jr. (8) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
For the better part of the Big 12 Conference schedule, the West Virginia Mountaineers have been dancing on and off the NCAA Tournament bubble, but have spent the majority of their time on it.

Thanks to their win over the TCU Horned Frogs earlier this week, WVU has moved itself off of the bubble and firmly into the field in Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology projection on ESPN. The Mountaineers are currently listed as a No. 10 seed in the East Region.

Lunardi's East Region projection

Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward David Punch (15) drives against West Virginia Mountaineers guard Toby Okani (5) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

1. Houston vs. 16. Omaha

8. BYU vs. 9. Utah State

5. Oregon vs. 12. Drake

4. St. John's vs. 13. Liberty

6. St. Mary's vs. 11. Oklahoma/Indiana

3. Wisconsin vs. 14. Chattanooga

7. Louisville vs. 10. West Virginia

2. Florida vs. 15. Central Connecticut

Up next for the Mountaineers

West Virginia has a two-game road trip to Utah that starts this Saturday in Provo against BYU. The Cougars took the first game of the season series in Morgantown earlier this month, 73-69. It's one Darian DeVries would love to have back considering, WVU led for nearly 32 of the 40 minutes.

On Tuesday, they'll wrap up the road trip by facing off against a familiar face, Josh Eilert, who was recently named the interim head coach of the Utah Utes. If WVU can win both games, they will be as close to a lock for the NCAA Tournament as it gets.

