West Virginia Reveals Starting Five for Home Contest Against Baylor

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-7, 5-3) welcome the Baylor Bears (10-9, 1-7) to the Hope Coliseum Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPN2.

The Mountaineers aim to stay in the race for a top four seeding in the Big 12 Conference Championship, while the Bears are searching for answers after the worst start to league play since the 2005-06 season.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd produced his first Big 12 double figure output last week against Arizona State with 12 points, marking the fifth of the season. The senior played a pivotal role in the upset win against Kansas with nine points. He opened the year tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, put in 14 points against Clemson and matched the total against Ohio State, and had 13 against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. He’s averaging 6.8 points, and a team-best 3.1 assists per game, and has a team-high 39 steals on the season.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-high 16.3 ppg. The senior matched his season-high 24 points in the first Big 12 win of the season against Cincinnati, marking his fourth 24-point output of the season, and followed with six threes versus Kansas for 23 points. Huff bounced back with five three in the win against K-State after shooting 24.2% from behind the arc the previous four games.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

In closing minutes against Kansas State, Eaglestaff came up clutch, notably with 43 seconds remaining with an offensive putback plus the foul to secure the win. The senior’s produced double figures in six of the last seven games. He’s recorded a season-high 23 points three times this season. He’s averaging 10.6 points and a career-best 4.7 rebounds per game. In Big 12 play, he’s shooting 43.5% from three.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha has been limited the last three games due to matchups. He put in two puts and snagged two rebounds against K-State. In the previous two home games, he averaged 10.5 points and 9.5 rebounds. The senior produced a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more. The senior is averaging 6.2 points and a team-best 5.2 rebounds per game.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient has reached double figures in four of the last six games. He recorded 15 points and recorded four rebounds and four assists last week against Arizona State, then in the return home Tuesday night, he put in 10 second half points after a scoreless first half. He’s averaging 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season. The senior went for a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh, and recorded a double double, 11 points and 13 rebounds, in the season opener.

