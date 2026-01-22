West Virginia Starting Five Against Arizona State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-6, 3-2 traveled to the desert to meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-8, 1-4) Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. EST and will stream on Peacock.

The Mountaineers are in search of their first road win of the season as the Sun Devils look to settle into league action after a rough start facing three top 10 teams to begin conference play.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd has been held scoreless in two of the last four games. He began the four game-stretch playing a pivotal role in the upset win against Kansas nine points. The senior has four double figure performances this season. He opened the season tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, put in 14 points against Clemson and matched the total against Ohio State., and had 13 in the win against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. He’s averaging 6.9 points, and a team-best three assists per game, and has a team-best 34 steals on the season.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-high 17.1 ppg. The senior matched his season-high 24 points in the first Big 12 win of the season against Cincinnati, marking his fourth 24-point output of the season, and followed with six threes versus Kansas for 23 points. However, he’s produced 27 points in the last two contests. He became the first Mountaineer to hit eight threes in multiple games and currently leads the Big 12 and second nationally with 64 made threes.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff is on the heels of a 22-point output against Colorado and continues to gain confidence as the season evolves. He’s produced double figures in three of the last four games and recorded consecutive games for the first time this season to begin the stretch. Twice he’s produced a season-high 23 points this season. The senior forward is averaging 9.9 points and a career-best 4.5 rebounds per game.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha went for 10 points and was a rebound shy of his third double double of the season against Colorado. His hit the mark against Kansas last week, scoring 11 points and 10 rebounds. His first double double game of the season came against Mississippi Valley State, registering 12 points and 10 rebounds. The senior went for a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more. The senior is averaging 6.2 points and a team-best 5.7 rebounds per game.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient put in 12 points and nine rebounds in the last outing against Colorado. He’s averaging 10.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The senior went for a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh, and recorded a double double, 11 points and 13 rebounds, in the season opener.

