Ross Hodge Credits Experience After WVU Turns Back Colorado

The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-6. 3-2) handled the Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 2-3) Saturday night, 72-61.

West Virginia senior forward Treysen Eaglestaff scored a game-high 22 points and six rebounds, senior guard Honor Huff put in 14 points and senior forwards Brenen Lorient and Harlan Obioha were a rebound apiece from a double double, Lorient finished with 12 points and Obioha chipped in 10.

Head coach Ross Hodge met with the media and gave his seniors praise for bouncing back with the win and the team’s defensive effort.

Opening Statement

I have a ton of respect for (Colorado head) coach (Tad) Boyle and his program.I lived in Colorado for four years, was at Colorado State, had a lot of battles with those guys. So, always really admired what he did, even dating back to when he was at Northern Colorado, before then, and then what he's done at Colorado. Then, you always want to win as a competitor.

If we're playing cards at home with my wife and kids, we play Euchre a lot. You guys know what Euchre is? Like an old construction game because it goes really fast, so they play it on the break, but we play it, and you always want to win.

Obviously, I want to win every basketball game, but to have so many former players back in town. I think it was like 40-45, and WVU Varsity Club Director (Kevin Johnston) KJ did such an incredible job hosting that. There was a social last night. They were at a shoot around today. They had pre-game lunch with us this afternoon, and again, to see their pride that they have in this place, and to hear their stories last night. Then, one of the coolest things, and I don't remember the exact year, I wish I did, but it was a long time ago. I think maybe ‘59 or ‘69, but there was a set of teammates that saw each other last night, but had not seen each other since they played together, and to kind of be a part of that reunion, it was special.

We wanted to honor those guys with the way that we played, and again, just reward so many of the people that make this play special that came way before me. I'm just a momentary caretaker, and this is everybody else's program.

As far as the game went, just a good, Big 12 basketball game. We knew that they had been a second-half team if you looked at their scores and their games. They were down big against Texas Tech at home. I want to say they were down maybe 25 in the second half and had a three-pointer to win the game. They got big down at Cincinnati the other night, cut it to a two-possession game, so we knew that's who they were. I thought our guys did a great job of responding, not panicking and getting just enough stops down the stretch. Ultimately, rebounding was huge, and they do such a good job of drawing fouls, and they're one of the best teams in the country at getting at the foul line. I thought for us to make as many free throws as they attempted was a big stat.

Treysen Eaglestaff producing a game-high 22 points, and moving past tough nights

I wanted him to let it go then. I think that's part of what makes athletes special as well. They do have the ability to move forward with their life, but in the back of their minds. Michael Jordan probably was the highest end of it. He would make up imaginary slights. He would invent them.

Trey has a huge heart. I've mentioned that before. He's such a hard worker. He cares about this place, he cares about this state. I think maybe early on, you'd have to ask him, maybe he cared too much, if that's possible. I always believed in him, and his teammates always believed in him. He always believed in himself, and he did it with work.

In a lot of cases, there may be times because (senior guard) Jasper (Floyd) initiates the offense, maybe he does get the secondary defender, or maybe even their third-worst perimeter defender. He certainly was aggressive early and kept us afloat in that first half when we were navigating foul trouble.

Huff and Eaglestaff finding their own ways to score

They're composed. They can get their own in different ways. Honor has the ability to use his speed to create space, and obviously can shoot it with range. He didn't call bank. I asked. He did not. The bank is closed, but then Trey has size. So, they do it in different ways, but they're both very composed, and they're comfortable in those moments.

