West Virginia Starting Five vs. No. 3 Iowa State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (9-4) are on the road for their first true road game of the season to open the Big 12 Conference schedule against No. 3 Iowa State (12-0). Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on ESPN2.

The Mountaineers aim to pull off the early upset in league action after struggling against Power Four competition in nonconference play, while the Cyclones look to take control of the Big 12 standings.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd has produced double figures in four games this season. The senior opened the season tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, put in 14 points against Clemson and matched the total against Ohio State., and had 13 in the win against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. He’s averaging 7.8 points, and a team-best 3.7 assists, and has a Big 12-high 29 steals on the season.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-high 17.5 ppg. The senior has produced a season-high 24 points in three consecutive games. He became the first Mountaineer to hit eight threes in multiple games and is currently leads the country in made threes this season with 53.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff has had an up and down season thus far but is riding high after matching a season-high 23 points in the last outing against Mississippi Valley State and had hit the total two games ago against Little Rock. All three of his 20-plus point games came within the last seven contests. The senior forward is averaging 9.3 points and a career-best 4.4 rebounds per game.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha recorded his first double double game of the season in the last game against Mississippi Valley State, registering 12 points and 10 rebounds. It also marked his first double figure outputs since scoring a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more. The senior is averaging 6.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Forward Chance Moore

Moore is second on the team in scoring, averaging 12.3 points per game, while leading the team in rebounding at 6.1 rebounds per game after sitting out the first five games of the season to gain eligibility. He’s hit double figures in six of his seven games this season.

