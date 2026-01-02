West Virginia Bandit Keenan Eck Enters the Transfer Portal

West Virginia University bandit Keenan Eck announced on social media that he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Eck signed with West Virginia in February following a standout season at Citrus Community College. In his lone year there, he earned All-Conference First Team honors after recording 26 tackles, six sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during the 2024 season. Despite joining the program, Eck did not appear in a game for the Mountaineers.

A native of Apple Valley, California, Eck began his collegiate career at Black Hills State in 2022. As a true freshman, he appeared in all 12 games and totaled 13 tackles, including 8.5 sacks, while also forcing multiple fumbles.

West Virginia has one returning Bandit for the 2026 season in Curtis Jones Jr. The Mountaineer coaching staff do have two visits planned with transfers Antonio O’Berry (Gardner-Webb) and MJ Stroud (Georgia Southern).

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Cyncir Bowers, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., WR Cam Vaughn, WR Jarel Williams, WR Rodney Gallagher, OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley, OL Donovan Haslam.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, DL Elijah Simmons, DL Hammond Russell IV, DL Asani Redwood, BAN MarShon Oxley, BAN Keenan Eck LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

Specialists: K Ethan Head

