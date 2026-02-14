West Virginia Starting Five at UCF

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-9, 6-5) are on the road and will square off against the UCF Knights (17-6, 6-5) Saturday afternoon at Addition Financial Arena. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on FS1.

West Virginia is looking to keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive while UCF looks to avoid its first losing streak of the season after suffering consecutive road losses.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd is averaging 6.8 points, a team-best 3.0 assists per game, and has a team-high 45 steals on the season. He put in 10 points against Texas Tech, his first double figure output in five games. The senior played a pivotal role in the upset win against Kansas with nine points. He opened the year tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, put in 14 points against Clemson, matched the total against Ohio State, and had 13 against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-high 15.4 ppg. The senior was held without a field goal against Texas Tech, marking his second consecutive home game in which he missed double figures. In his last game on the road, he went 5-11 from the field, including 3-8 from deep for 16 points at Cincinnati.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff is averaging 10.0 ppg this season, but in his last three games, the senior guard has combined for 17 points, following a four-game stretch of averaging. 16.8 ppg. He’s averaging career-best 4.7 rebounds per game.

Center Harlan Obioha

Harlan is averaging 6.0 points and a team-best 5.2 rebounds per game. The senior is coming off a nine-point seven-rebound performance against Texas Tech. His recorded a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient has reached double figures in seven of the last nine games and is on the heels of his best Big 12 performance of the season, scoring 21 points against Texas Tech. He’s averaging 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season. The senior went for a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh, and recorded a double double, 11 points and 13 rebounds, in the season opener.

