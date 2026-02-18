Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Utah

WVU aims to pick up win No. 17 tonight when they play host to the team that resides at the bottom of the Big 12 standings, Utah.

Here are my picks for tonight's contest.

Spread: West Virginia -10.5

Prediction: Utah covers.

West Virginia should undoubtedly win this game by double figures, but I can't trust them to. The offense is in a really bad spot, and I'm not seeing any signs of answers being found. I thought they would be able to do more by putting the ball in Honor Huff's hands more, but they went away from it in the UCF game, which was a little surprising. The Utes have two of the top scorers in the league in Terrence Brown (20.4) and Don McHenry (17.4), and if they get going, WVU better just find a way to score enough to win the game.

Over/Under: 131.5

Prediction: Under.

One of the phases of the game the Utes continue to fall on the wrong side of is turnovers. They don't turn teams over very often, and on some nights, they can be extremely generous with the basketball. That bodes well for West Virginia, which isn't all that interested in playing an up-and-down game that gets into the 80s. Utah's defense has a ton of weaknesses, but I don't expect WVU to put up a big number. Instead, they'll have a more efficient game while playing at their own pace.

Tip is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.

Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

