What Darian DeVries and Javon Small Said Following the Loss to Colorado
The West Virginia Mountaineers (19-13) were knocked out of the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship following the loss to the Colorado Buffaloes (14-19) Wednesday afternoon 67-60.
West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries and senior guard Javon Small met with the media following the game and provided some insight on the upset.
DARIAN DEVRIES
Colorado shooting 60.9% from the field in the second
I thought they went to a little more floppy action in the second half and were able to throw it inside. They’ve been pretty good all year when you bring a double team, kicking it out for open threes. A little bit of foul trouble probably played a part in it and we weren’t quite as aggressive defensively maybe as we needed to be. We went and brought help one time and gave away a kickout three. So, we were kind of in a tough spot with whether to come or not to come, but they did a good job of taking advantage of that.
Preparing for the NCAA tournament
Certainly disappointed with the loss – maybe how it happened, but we cant change that now. So, the biggest thing for us is we’re going to have another opportunity to play and we’re going to get a chance to go back and regroup and like we have all year, we’re going to reset and do and focus on some of the things we need to clean up from this game but more importantly, come back and our minds right and try and make a run.
JAVON SMALL
After scoring 12 points in the first 12 minutes of the game, was held to two field goal attempts in the second half until the final minute of the game
I got to be more aggressive throughout the whole game. Like coach said, they were running floppy, had me running around. I’m a natural playmaker before I score in my opinion, so I just thought I could make the right play, started dishing the ball off but I just got to be more aggressive.