What Darian DeVries Said Following the Win Over Utah
The West Virginia Mountaineers (18-12, 9-10) defeated the Utah Utes (16-14, 8-11) Tuesday night 71-69.
West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries sat courtside with WVU play-by-play caller Tony Caridi and analyst Brad Howe to give his thoughts on the Mountaineers win against the Utes.
Overall thoughts on the win
We came out and we just didn’t have much that first 15 minutes. I don’t know what the factors are, long road trip, whatever it may be, but what I was really proud of the guys about is they bounced out of it, and then started to find it a little bit, and then they started to play with that confidence and swagger that we love to see.
I thought the second half we really dug in and had some big stops as that half wore on and then offensively, I thought we started to find a little more rhythm on how to go get in the paint and go make plays for one another.
A lot of guys all contributed but those seniors made huge for us. The urgency the played with whether (senior guard) Joe (Yesufu) or (senior center) Eduard (Andre) playing with four cotton things in his mouth, he probably needs a whole quart of blood the way that thing was leaking. (senior guard) Toby (Okani) made some big plays. It was a really a good, good effort by a lot of guys, but I was really proud of those senior. When it was time to show that sense of urgency. Their seasons, their careers are winding down, I thought they really dug down and made some plays.
Javon Small leading the team with 18 points and seven assists
I thought he did a great job. I thought there was some times he could have got to the free throw line a little bit more, but he was 2-2. He just has to continue to be aggressive and eventually those things will come in a good way for him.
Overall, I thought it was a great effort, especially on a night when they shoot 32 free throws. We got to do a better job of cleaning that up. We got to close that margin a little bit better.
Defensive effort
He (senior guard Gabe Madsen) got off to a great start. That was one of my biggest concerns coming into the game. Senior night for them and you have a guy that can go make hard ones and tough ones and unguardable ones sometimes. So, when he got off to a good start it was like, ‘uh oh,’ but I thought our guys did a really good job as that game wore on of really taking some of those good looks away from him and did a nice job of making it difficult. After the quick start, I thought we did a good job.
