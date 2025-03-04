Rodriguez Rips Up the Idea of Rodney Gallagher III Being a Two-Way Player
Coming out of Laurel Highlands High School in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Rodney Gallagher III was considered one of the top recruits in West Virginia's 2023 recruiting class, although he played multiple positions and on both sides of the football.
After solely focusing on wide receiver for the first time in his playing career as a freshman, former WVU head coach Neal Brown was open to the idea of playing him on both sides of the ball, giving him some time at nickel.
Gallagher did see some snaps there, but didn't make a huge impression. He mostly played the position out of need, considering West Virginia's secondary was in rough shape at virtually every spot.
Moving forward, the junior will only work at receiver, according to head coach Rich Rodriguez.
“If Rodney is playing both ways then we did a crappy job of filling our defensive back roster up," he said on Tuesday. "There’s enough guys out there that we’ve got. What I would like for him to do, and all of our receivers, is to learn all four positions. We have two slot positions and two outside positions.”
Over his first two seasons in Morgantown, Gallagher has caught 36 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns. He's also added 138 yards on the ground on 31 rushing attempts.
“He’s got competition," Rodriguez said about Gallagher's role. "Jarod Bowie and ManMan (Oran) Singleton. Rodney is a good player and a good athlete. We’ve got other guys that have transferred in. Cam Vaughn knows the system. Jaden Bray, I think he’s going to be able to help us. Jarel Williams is going to be able to help us. We’re looking for more. We’re thin. That’s probably one of the thinnest positions on the team right now - just bodies. We can’t even run three full groups. We’ll try to address that in the spring.”
