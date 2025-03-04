Quick Hits: Poor Practice, Correcting the Same Things, WR Competition + More
West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez sat down with the media Tuesday afternoon to discuss what he saw in the team's fourth practice of spring ball.
Recap of practice No. 4
"Saw some good stuff and then saw some really ugly stuff, typical spring ball. Still learning how to practice the way we practice. I get frustrated if we have to keep correcting the same things over and over again, because then I can’t move on to the next thing to get corrected. Our guys are pretty conscientious and they’re working pretty hard.”
An example of something that needs to be cleaned up
“We’re still learning how to run. We don’t have a lot of backs with a lot of experience. I mean, Jahiem (White) is out right now and he’s got experience, so I’m not worried about him. But the rest of the backs have got to learn to run with a little bit more authority. I think (Diore) Hubbard is doing a good job with that. The other guys have the capability.”
Thoughts on the defense
“Zac (Alley) does a lot. We do a lot on defense. There’s a lot to learn. I don’t think they practiced well defensively today at all. I mean, from what our expectations are for them.”
Positives he’s seen from the offensive line
“I think the eagerness to learn, the want to is there. There’s not a whole lot of experience, so that’s a concern. But I’m seeing steps every day where they get a little bit better. We got ten more practices and then they’ve got summer workouts and fall camp and all that stuff. I love the attitude, they’re a good group of guys. Our athleticism is okay, it’s not off the charts. We don’t have a Zach Frazier up there, but at the same time, we’ve got some pretty good players up there.”
Rodney Gallagher + development of other receivers
“He’s got competition. Jarod Bowie and ManMan (Oran) Singleton. Rodney is a good player and a good athlete. We’ve got other guys that have transferred in. Cam Vaughn knows the system. Jaden Bray, I think he’s going to be able to help us. Jarel Williams is going to be able to help us. We’re looking for more. We’re thin. That’s probably one of the thinnest positions on the team right now - just bodies. We can’t even run three full groups. We’ll try to address that in the spring.”
If Rodney Gallagher will play both sides of the ball
“If Rodney is playing both ways then we did a crappy job of filling our defensive back roster up. There’s enough guys out there that we’ve got. What I would like for him to do, and all of our receivers, is to learn all four positions. We have two slot positions and two outside positions.”
