What's Wrong with West Virginia? Analyzing the Problem and What Must Happen
Saturday's loss to the Kansas State Wildcats was enough for many West Virginia fans to hit the panic button, and rightfully so.
After looking like a team that would be truly in the Big 12 title conversation following a win over No. 2 Iowa State, the Mountaineers proceeded to drop two games to inferior opponents - Arizona State and K-State - who both need a miracle to just get on the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Is this the start of a mid-season collapse?
It's possible. While West Virginia only has one ranked team left on the schedule (for now), there are no easy games from here on out, and as proven evident in these last two games, you can't take anyone in this league lightly.
Teams have smothered the Mountaineers, resulting in a very stagnant halfcourt offense. They're denying Javon Small the ball, and when he does get it, he has to fight like hell just to get a shot or pass off. Opponents are able to do this all game, every game, because no one else on the floor strikes fear into them.
Can Amani Hansberry or Jonathan Powell knock down a three every now and then? Sure. But they're not worried about either attacking the basket. Meanwhile, Sencire Harris and Toby Okani pose virtually no threat on the offensive end and are only out there for their defensive prowess.
As I mentioned in my postgame story last night, for the Mountaineers to get back on track, they have to realize that they're not going to be a team that consistently runs efficient halfcourt offense. That would be ideal, but it's not reality. Tucker DeVries and Jayden Stone aren't walking through the door anytime soon (if at all).
Instead, they must become elite at some other way of scoring the basketball. Be it transition points, points off turnovers, getting a bunch of trips to the free throw line, you name it. Failing to become elite, or close to it in one of the aforementioned categories will make it extremely difficult for them to make up the offensive shortcomings.
Having Small burn all of his energy just to get the ball or get a decent look for 35 minutes every night isn't going to end well for this group. Their defense is good enough to win them a handful of games, but they need something offensively to better their chances of winning more than they lose in the final two months of the season.
A couple of losses like the ones they had this past week can be humbling for a group that's already achieved way more than anyone believed to be possible. Three of the next four games are on the road, with the only home game being against top-10 Houston. We're about to find out what this team is really made of in this upcoming stretch of games.
