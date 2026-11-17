Tonight, early tomorrow morning, whatever you want to call it, will be the first real test of the season for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they square off with the Auburn Tigers in the opening round of the Players Era 8 Tournament in Las Vegas.

What the BPI says

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) matchup predictor, the Mountaineers are the slight underdog, holding a 45.1% chance of moving to 4-0 on the season. Meanwhile, Auburn has a 54.9% chance of taking down the Mountaineers and getting back in the win column.

This is a pretty fair number for West Virginia, in my opinion. Auburn is deep (10-man rotation) and plays with an extreme level of physicality in the paint — something WVU's young bigs have been inconsistent with through three exhibitions and three regular season games. Ross Hodge's squad could very easily find a way to win this game, especially if they are able to limit the Tigers to just one shot each trip up the floor. That will be the main key in this one for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia's recent games

WVU had a walk in the park for its first two games of the season against Niagara and Stetson. The thought was that it would be more of the same against Mercer, but a clunky offensive performance and a lack of defensive rebounding allowed the Bears to stay within striking distance for much of the night. It could very well have been a product of WVU looking ahead to the Players Era Tournament.

Auburn's recent games

Auburn took care of business against Southeast Louisiana and Appalachian State before losing its first game of the year to Arizona. They gave the Wildcats a battle, and Auburn actually held a 61-59 lead with 7:12 remaining in the game. Arizona took control, going on a 21-8 run to close the game out.

The Mountaineers and Tigers are slated to tip off at approximately 11:59 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.

Following the game, be sure to stop by our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show. We'll discuss what went right, what went wrong, take a look at the numbers, and take a peek at the road ahead for the Mountaineers.

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