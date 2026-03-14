Where & When You Can Find Out if WVU Lands a Top-16 Spot, Named NCAA Tournament Host

This afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers will find out if they will be a host site for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Considering everything the Mountaineers have done, especially winning the Big 12 championship last week, they are more than deserving of a No. 4 seed.

For the first time ever, ESPN will air the exclusive reveal of the top 16 seeds at approximately 3 p.m., in between the two SEC semifinal matchups.

The latest ESPN bracketology projection

No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 16 Stephen F. Austin

No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Syracuse

No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 12 James Madison

No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Green Bay

No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 11 Rhode Island

No. 3 Louisville vs. No. 14 Charleston

No. 7 Washington vs. No. 10 Colorado

No. 2 LSU vs. No. 15 Holy Cross

The Mountaineers are 4-3 against Top 25 teams this season, including that incredible win over the eventual ACC champion Duke Blue Devils — a game they won with just five players available for the entire second half. Although that game happened all the way back in November, it should not be forgotten by the selection committee. They did the unthinkable against one of the top teams in the country.

Earlier this week, WVU head coach Mark Kellogg was asked about whether or not he believes his team has done enough to earn the right to be a top 16 team and host.

“Yeah, I think we’ve kind of pitched it quite a bit here over the weekend from our standpoint and from a league standpoint. Yes, I think it would be really hard after we just earned the championship, with all the other metrics for us not to get to play here," Kellogg said. "I’m not a part of that committee; I don’t know all the ins and outs of it. None of us do. I’ll be cautiously optimistic until we hear on Saturday, because they do the reveal on Saturday if you’re a top 16 team, meaning you’re a host institution. Now you won’t know who you play and what seed you are, but we certainly think we’ve done enough to earn the right to host. I just could only imagine what this place would be like if we were to host those first two rounds.”

The full women's bracket will be revealed on Sunday, March 15th, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.