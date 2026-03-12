Where WVU's Attendance Ranked in the Big 12 and Nationally in 2025-26
Ross Hodge takes immense pride in West Virginia's home court advantage, constantly referring to its No. 1 ranking given by KenPom following last year.
This year, WVU had a ton of success inside Hope Coliseum, winning 15 of its 18 games. They secured wins over No. 22 Kansas, No. 19 BYU, and ended the regular season with a convincing win over UCF, which is likely an NCAA Tournament team.
According to the Big 12 Conference, West Virginia had the sixth-best average in the league for attendance. Of course, these totals are tickets sold and not an actual count of people in seats.
Big 12 attendance rankings (national rank)
1. BYU - 18,073 (No. 5)
2. Kansas - 15,307 (No. 11)
3. Arizona - 14,297 (No. 18)
4. Iowa State - 14,051 (No. 19)
5. Texas Tech - 13,234 (No. 22)
6. West Virginia - 11,080 (No. 32)
7. Cincinnati - 9,852 (No. 39)
8. Arizona State - 7,851 (No. 53)
9. Kansas State - 7,827 (No. 54)
10. Utah - 7,209 (No. 60)
11. Houston - 7,088 (No. 64)
12. Baylor - 6,912 (No. 68)
13. UCF - 6,830 (No. 70)
14. Oklahoma State - 6,248 (No. 74)
15. Colorado - 6,207 (No. 75)
16. TCU - 5,321 (No. 90)
Of course, these averages can skew the numbers to some degree with there being a wide range in capacity. One BYU fan worked up the quick math, and there, West Virginia sold 79.3% of tickets for its 14,000-seat capacity, ranking 10th in the league behind BYU, Kansas, Houston, Iowa State, Arizona, Baylor, Texas Tech, Cincinnati, and TCU.
My two cents:
For the program to be on its fourth coach in four years and going through several tough stretches, those two rankings are encouraging. It shows the fan base, despite the struggles, showed up and supported in numbers. To be quite honest with you, I was pleasantly surprised by the turnout for the regular season finale against UCF, which came just days after the extremely disappointing loss to Kansas State on the road. After that loss in Manhattan, the Mountaineers' tournament chances were pretty much cooked, and yet, WVU still sold 11,312 tickets.
It's a lot easier for programs like Houston and Baylor to max out their venues because they're much smaller. Hope Coliseum is one of the largest arenas in the Big 12 based on capacity. Naturally, those attendance numbers will continue to increase as the Mountaineers turn the corner and win more games.
