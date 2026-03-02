Mountaineers Now

Where WVU Sits in Final Big 12 Power Rankings of the Regular Season

The final batch of power rankings is in, and WVU has made a move up the list.
Schuyler Callihan|
Feb 28, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward DJ Thomas (5) shoots a three pointer over BYU Cougars guard Aleksej Kostić (6) during the second half at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

It's hard to believe, but the final week of the regular season is already here. West Virginia put an end to its three-game slide in fashion on Saturday, beating No. 19 BYU. With that win, the Mountaineers get a bump in our final regular season power rankings.

This week's Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)

1. Arizona

2. Texas Tech (3)

3. Houston (2)

4. Kansas (6)

5. Iowa State

6. UCF (7)

7. TCU (8)

8. West Virginia (9)

9. BYU (4)

10. Cincinnati

11. Colorado

12. Arizona State

13. Baylor (14)

14. Oklahoma State (13)

15. Kansas State

16. Utah

Last week's results (2/23-3/1)

Arizona: W 87-80 vs. Baylor, W 84-61 vs. Kansas

Arizona State: L 78-90 vs. TCU, W 73-60 vs. Utah

Baylor: L 80-87 vs. Arizona, W 87-86 vs. UCF

BYU: L 84-97 vs. UCF, L 71-79 vs. West Virginia

Cincinnati: L 68-80 vs. Texas Tech, W 91-68 vs. Oklahoma State

Colorado: W 79-70 vs. Kansas State, L 62-102 vs. Houston

Houston: L 56-69 vs. Kansas, W 102-62 vs. Colorado

Iowa State: W 75-59 vs. Utah, L 73-82 vs. Texas Tech

Kansas: W 69-56 vs. Houston, L 61-84 vs. Arizona

Kansas State: L 70-79 vs. Colorado, L 68-77 vs. TCU

Oklahoma State: W 91-84 (OT) vs. West Virginia, L 68-91 vs. Cincinnati

TCU: W 90-78 vs. Arizona State, W 77-68 vs. Kansas State

Texas Tech: W 80-68 vs. Cincinnati, W 82-73 vs. Iowa State

UCF: W 97-84 vs. BYU, L 86-87 vs. Baylor

Utah: L 59-75 vs. Iowa State,  L 60-73 vs. Arizona State

West Virginia: L 84-91 (OT) vs. Oklahoma State, W 79-71 vs. BYU

This week's schedule (all times EASTERN)

Monday

- Iowa State at Arizona, 9 p.m. on ESPN

Tuesday

- TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m. on FS1

- Oklahoma State at UCF, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

- West Virginia at Kansas State, 8 p.m. on ESPN+

- Kansas at Arizona State, 9 p.m. on FS1

- Colorado at Utah, 9 p.m. on ESPN+

- BYU at Cincinnati, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Wednesday

- Baylor at Houston, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Thursday

No games.

Friday

- UCF at West Virginia, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Saturday

- Houston at Oklahoma State, 12 p.m. on CBS

- Arizona State at Iowa State, 2 p.m. on FS1

- Kansas State at Kansas, 2 p.m. on CBS

- Cincinnati at TCU, 2 p.m. on TNT/truTV

- Utah at Baylor, 5 p.m. on NBCSN/Peacock

- Texas Tech at BYU, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

- Arizona at Colorado, 11 p.m. on ESPN2

