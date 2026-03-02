Where WVU Sits in Final Big 12 Power Rankings of the Regular Season
In this story:
It's hard to believe, but the final week of the regular season is already here. West Virginia put an end to its three-game slide in fashion on Saturday, beating No. 19 BYU. With that win, the Mountaineers get a bump in our final regular season power rankings.
This week's Power Rankings (last week's ranking, if changed)
1. Arizona
2. Texas Tech (3)
3. Houston (2)
4. Kansas (6)
5. Iowa State
6. UCF (7)
7. TCU (8)
8. West Virginia (9)
9. BYU (4)
10. Cincinnati
11. Colorado
12. Arizona State
13. Baylor (14)
14. Oklahoma State (13)
15. Kansas State
16. Utah
Last week's results (2/23-3/1)
Arizona: W 87-80 vs. Baylor, W 84-61 vs. Kansas
Arizona State: L 78-90 vs. TCU, W 73-60 vs. Utah
Baylor: L 80-87 vs. Arizona, W 87-86 vs. UCF
BYU: L 84-97 vs. UCF, L 71-79 vs. West Virginia
Cincinnati: L 68-80 vs. Texas Tech, W 91-68 vs. Oklahoma State
Colorado: W 79-70 vs. Kansas State, L 62-102 vs. Houston
Houston: L 56-69 vs. Kansas, W 102-62 vs. Colorado
Iowa State: W 75-59 vs. Utah, L 73-82 vs. Texas Tech
Kansas: W 69-56 vs. Houston, L 61-84 vs. Arizona
Kansas State: L 70-79 vs. Colorado, L 68-77 vs. TCU
Oklahoma State: W 91-84 (OT) vs. West Virginia, L 68-91 vs. Cincinnati
TCU: W 90-78 vs. Arizona State, W 77-68 vs. Kansas State
Texas Tech: W 80-68 vs. Cincinnati, W 82-73 vs. Iowa State
UCF: W 97-84 vs. BYU, L 86-87 vs. Baylor
Utah: L 59-75 vs. Iowa State, L 60-73 vs. Arizona State
West Virginia: L 84-91 (OT) vs. Oklahoma State, W 79-71 vs. BYU
This week's schedule (all times EASTERN)
Monday
- Iowa State at Arizona, 9 p.m. on ESPN
Tuesday
- TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m. on FS1
- Oklahoma State at UCF, 7 p.m. on ESPN+
- West Virginia at Kansas State, 8 p.m. on ESPN+
- Kansas at Arizona State, 9 p.m. on FS1
- Colorado at Utah, 9 p.m. on ESPN+
- BYU at Cincinnati, 9 p.m. on ESPN2
Wednesday
- Baylor at Houston, 9 p.m. on ESPN2
Thursday
No games.
Friday
- UCF at West Virginia, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Saturday
- Houston at Oklahoma State, 12 p.m. on CBS
- Arizona State at Iowa State, 2 p.m. on FS1
- Kansas State at Kansas, 2 p.m. on CBS
- Cincinnati at TCU, 2 p.m. on TNT/truTV
- Utah at Baylor, 5 p.m. on NBCSN/Peacock
- Texas Tech at BYU, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
- Arizona at Colorado, 11 p.m. on ESPN2
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_