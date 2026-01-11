Why Does WVU Have So Much Success Against Kansas at Home? Bill Self Gives His Take

For whatever reason, the Kansas Jyahawks have had one heck of a time against the West Virginia Mountaineers over the years, when playing in Morgantown. Even in years where WVU was really poor, they'd somehow still find a way to strike up enough luck to have things go their way and beat Bill Self's squad.

Saturday afternoon, it happened again. The Mountaineers were trailing 59-51, and just as things looked like it was about to spiral out of control, West Virginia regrouped and played its best stretch of basketball on the season, piecing together a 22-2 run. Toward the end of the game, WVU kept a double-digit stiff arm on the Jayhawks, ultimately leading to their eighth win over Kansas in 13 tries at Hope Coliseum.

Shortly after the game, Bill Self was asked about his team's struggles over the years in Morgantown. In his response, he also offered some praise for head coach Ross Hodge.

Jan 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge talks with Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self before the game at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

“They’ve had some really hard-rocking cats come through here that were really good players and good teams. And they got a good team now. Ross does a great job. You guys should be thrilled to have him. But I actually don’t know if it’s the building. I’ve always thought the best home courts have the best players playing on it. We’ve lost over here I know twice in a row, maybe it’s three. I don’t know. Maybe there’s a Jerry West, Hot Rod Hundley, Rod Thorn tipping balls in or tipping balls out. I don’t know. Maybe there are ghosts.”

Getting this win over Kansas was a huge deal for Ross Hodge. Not only does it give the Mountaineers their first quality win of the season, but it also throws some water on the narrative that Hodge can't be successful here, at least for now. That frustration from the fan base will reappear the next time WVU loses, but it's important to keep in mind that in order to truly gauge Hodge's ability to win at this level, he needs time to build the roster and develop it.

We've seen a number of coaches say great things about Hodge since he was hired, and now, Self adds his name to that list.

