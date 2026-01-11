RB Cyncir Bowers Officially Departs West Virginia, Finds New Home

Cyncir Bowers was a one-and-done at West Virginia — a decision that was not entirely his. The former JUCO product had not planned on leaving the program, but after discussions with the coaching staff, he realized that entering the transfer portal would be in his best interest.

On Saturday, Bowers found his new home, announcing on social media that he has committed to the UConn Huskies.

In ten games with West Virginia, Bowers rushed for 249 yards and two touchdowns on 63 carries, giving him a four-yard per carry average. He also added 134 yards on eight catches and a score — 90 of which came on that insane 3rd & 27 screen pass against Arizona State toward the end of the season that gave the Mountaineers a brief 23-22 lead.

During that three-week stretch where West Virginia won back-to-back games and nearly took down the Sun Devils on the road, Bowers rushed for 140 yards on 31 carries. His best performance came against No. 22 Houston, where he went for 65 yards and a score on nine carries, including a long of 23.

Unless the NCAA or the courts make a ruling that gives those who played at the junior college level an additional year of eligibility, Bowers will have two years remaining.

Tracking where former West Virginia Mountaineers are transferring to

RB Jahiem White ----> North Texas

WR Rodney Gallagher III ----> Arizona

OL Xavier Bausley ----> Marshall

OL Robby Martin ----> Marshall

DL Asani Redwood ----> South Florida

DL Hammond Russell IV ----> Wisconsin

EDGE MarShon Oxley ----> South Florida

S Israel Boyce ----> South Florida

S Jason Cross Jr. ----> North Texas

S Chris Fileppo ----> Penn State

