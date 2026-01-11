West Virginia Adds Serious Length at Corner with Georgia State Transfer

Rich Rodriguez is not playing around this offseason. When he said they would improve up front, he went out and overhauled the offensive line. He also said they would be bigger, faster, and stronger, particularly on defense, and so far, they have.

Saturday, Georgia State cornerback Chams Diagne (6'4", 207 lbs) announced on X that he has committed to West Virginia.

Michael Coats Jr., Jason Chambers, and Jordan Scruggs all played well at corner in 2025, but often had issues due to their height. Several of these defensive backs the Mountaineers have brought in are 6'1" or taller, giving them the length to be able to compete against some of the Big 12's big-bodied receivers.

Diagne began his career as a walk-on at Georgia State, then transferred to the JUCO level to play at Independence Community College in Kansas. He transferred back to Georgia State after one season and cracked the rotation at corner, making six tackles. In 2025, he moved into a starting role and finished with 25 tackles, three passes defended, and an interception.

Diagne will have one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Chams Diagne (Georgia State), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama).

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker.

