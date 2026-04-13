WVU's Abraham Oyeadier Hits Transfer Portal, Leaving the Mountaineers with One Center

Monday afternoon, redshirt freshman center Abraham Oyeadier (6'9", 221 lbs) became the fifth West Virginia Mountaineer to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Oyeadier was a late addition to the Mountaineers' roster a year ago, joining Darian DeVries' team as a depth piece who could develop into something down the road. Interestingly enough, he was the lone holdover from DeVries' one and only roster in Morgantown. Just like Ofri Naveh, who was the only piece of the only roster Josh Eilert had, Oyeadier didn't see much playing time, ultimately leading to his departure.

He didn't appear in a single game a year ago under DeVries, but did make his collegiate debut back in early November against Lehigh. He only played two minutes, and in that time, he pulled down two rebounds and went 0/2 at the free-throw line.

In his final year at AOSS Prep (Academy of Sports Science) in Corona, California, Oyeadier averaged 10.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

With his departure, this now leaves West Virginia with just one center, which is incoming freshman Aliou Dioum. The Mountaineers are in the mix for Georgia Tech transfer Mouhammed Sylla, who appears to be their top target at the position in the transfer portal.

Although Oyeadier could have stuck it out, this was likely a mutual decision. The Mountaineers knew they would need more bodies with experience in the frontcourt, and Oyeadier likely realized that there's not going to be much of a role for him in 2026-27, if at all.

Oyeadier will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Updated look at West Virginia's transfer portal movement

Leaving West Virginia: G Jasper Floyd, G Morris Ugusuk, F Jayden Forsythe, F DJ Thomas, C Abraham Oyeadier

Committed to West Virginia: G Finley Bizjack, F Javan Buchanan

Updated look at West Virginia's 2026-27 roster

* - walk-on

PG: Miles Sadler, Amir Jenkins

SG: Finley Bizjack, Niyol Hauet*, MJ Feenane*

SF: N/A

PF: Javan Buchanan, Jackson Fields

C: Aliou Dioum

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